Robert Pattinson ‘Devastated’ Over Split From FKA Twigs: He Felt She Was His ‘Soulmate’

Robert Pattinson, 31, is struggling to cope with his new single status after his reported breakup with FKA Twigs, 29. It’s been insanely difficult for him to process, since they’ve been together since Sept. 2014 and were once madly in love. “Rob is shocked and devastated over the split with his fiancée,” a source close to the High Life actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was desperately trying to make this one work and he really loved FKA. He thought that by protecting their privacy and keeping things more secretive that their relationship would be stronger and lasting. By creating walls around his relationship, creating boundaries and not letting people in, it actually made things more difficult for them. Now that [their engagement is off], Rob is crushed.” See more hunky pics of RPatz, right here.

“He felt FKA was his soulmate and he is wondering if he will ever get it right,” our source added. “He does feel like he has grown, matured, learned a lot about himself and what he wants thanks to FKA.” Some fans already believed there was trouble in paradise, considering they haven’t been spending as much time together in recent months. RPatz has been busy filming a new sci-fi flick and he was also spotted having a private dinner with Katy Perry, 32. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs has been in London working on her highly anticipated sophomore album and she added fuel to split rumors when she was photographed without her ginormous engagement ring. Rob popped the question to his love in 2015, months after they were first spotted together.

“They were almost inseparable for their first two years together,” a source reportedly told The Sun on Oct. 11, while sadly confirming that FKA and Rob parted ways. “But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together. Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split,” the insider added. “With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

