Makeup Artist Would Also ‘Love Apology’ From Ben Affleck For Allegedly Fingering Her Crack

After Ben Affleck publicly apologized to Hilarie Burton for groping her when she was younger, a makeup artist demanded he address when he allegedly ‘grabbed her a**’ and pressed his finger into her butt crack.

Hilarie Burton, 35, may have been the first woman today to receive an apology from Ben Affleck, 45, for his unwanted sexual advances, but Annamarie Tendler, 32, hopes she won’t be the last. The makeup artist and author of The Daily Face and Pin It, took to Twitter today, after Ben apologized to Hilarie for groping her during a taping of TRL in 2003, to ask him to address what he allegedly did to her too. “I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my a** at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” she wrote. Wow, if you thought that was bad, then the rest of Annamarie’s story is gonna knock you over. “He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack,” she said in another tweet.

“I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?” she continued. “Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again,” she concluded. It wasn’t long before people took notice of Annamarie’s story, including Late Night with Jimmy Fallon writer Jen Statsky. “I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience,” she tweeted.

Ben’s apology to Hilarie came after he released a statement on the recent sexual harassment and assault allegations posed against former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, 65. “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” the Justice League star wrote. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.” Click here to see Harvey’s accusers.

