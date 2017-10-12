Lil Scrappy & Bambi Married: She Confirms Marriage After Bitter Breakup & Alleged Cheating

Congrats are in order for Lil Scrappy and Bambi! The ‘L&HH’ couple got married! Bambi spilled the details in a new interview — watch her break the happy news here!

How exciting is this? Bambi Benson confirmed on Sister Circle TV that the rumors are true: she and longtime love Lil Scrappy are married, just a couple months after getting back together. Hey, the heart wants what it wants! “Look, I can’t even hide it anymore,” Bambi said in the new interview. “I’m married, I’m happy. We’re just trying to do this thing on our own. It’s been a month. We actually weren’t trying to hide it. It was just something we were doing just for us.” Watch the interview below!

So, they’ve been married a month, she says. That means all of the adorable couple photos they’ve been posting on Instagram were as husband and wife! Sneaky, sneaky. Fans have had their suspicions since the couple got back together in August that they had actually eloped. In fact, Bambi’s rep told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “A wedding will take place in the near future” on September 25.

Lil Scrappy dropped a major, not-so subtle hint on Instagram a week before Bambi confirmed the marriage. He posted a gorgeous pic of Bambi wearing a sexy dress, captioned, “Thank u Lord for this whole meal 🥘 of a wife of mine 🙏🏾 @adizthebam imma come in and eat it a sec.” Okay, that’s kind of gross, but ignore the rest and focus on how he called her his wife! It’s pretty surprising that the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars tied the knot so soon after getting back together. Lil Scrappy allegedly cheated on her, and she had major trust issues to deal with before they got back together. His adorable “Find the Bam” campaign across Atlanta seemed to definitely work!

#EXCLUSIVE Congratulations!! #Bambi confirms marriage to #Scrappy 💍 A post shared by SisterCircleTV (@sistercircletv) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

