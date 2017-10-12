Bernice Burgos Shows Off Insane Figure In African-Themed Bikini — See Sexy Pic

What a sexy lady! Bernice Burgos took to Instagram to post a photo of herself posing in a body flattering bikini while in Nigeria. See the sizzling pic here!

Bernice Burgos, 37, showed T.I., 37, what he’s missing when she posted an eye-catching hot throwback photo of herself on Oct. 12 posing in a brightly colored patterned bikini. The gorgeous model is currently visiting Nigeria and seems to be having a good time showing off that she can definitely strut her stuff! “#TBT..Nigeria I’m here..can’t wait to see everyone,” the photo’s caption read. See some more of Bernice’s hottest pics here!

Bernice is no stranger to flaunting her goods. Whether she’s in a bikini, tight jeans, or a crop top, she loves to show off her body, proving she’s comfortable in her own skin. Although there’s been reports that she’s been struggling with her break up from T.I., who has been on and off with estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, you would never know it with the way she presents herself. The infamous love triangle between the three has been ongoing for a while now but it doesn’t appear to be getting Bernice down. She’s having fun on her own and truly living up the single life. You go, girl!

The popular star has never given off the vibe that she is considered second best no matter what kind of difficult relationship situations she’s been in. In addition to T.I., Bernice has dated other hunky guys in the spotlight, including well known playboy, Drake, 30. Although he’s had quite the interesting and controversial history with the ladies, Bernice has always said good things about him. We can’t wait to see what kind of photos Bernice continues to post during her trip. We’ll be here waiting to see what goodies she brings out next!

