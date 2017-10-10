Doughboy Roc: 5 Things To Know About Rising Detroit Rapper Killed In Shooting

Detroit rapper Doughboy Roc who was a highly praised talent in the hip hop world, was tragically killed in a shocking shooting on Oct. 9. 2017. Here are 5 things you NEED to know about the talented rhymer.

Doughboy Roc, whose real name was Rodney Yeargin, was a 29-year-old rapper from Detroit who was murdered in a terrible shooting on Oct. 9, 2017. The musician was sitting inside his Hyundai in his hometown when he was suddenly shot in the ear and neck. As of right now, no witnesses were on the scene. Find out more about him and his eventful life in the music business here.

He first gained fame as part of the rap crew called Doughboyz Cashout. The group was made up of two crews and was founded in 2006. They got their big break when they were signed to the Jeezy owned CTE world label in 2013 but eventually parted ways. Doughboy went on to release solo work and his last release, Roc vs. Balboa was released in Sept. 2017. He had run-ins with the law throughout his career. His incarceration inspired Doughboyz Cashout to release their first album in 2012 called “Free Roc.” The album was a way to honor their friend and crew member and to encourage his release. He was friends with a lot of other successful rappers in the industry. One of them happened to be Big Sean, who tweeted out a tribute to the rapper on Oct. 10, 2017. “RIP Doughboy Roc,” his tweet read. “Bless his soul, his family n Doughboyz Cashout. We gotta do better.” Jerry Production, a Detroit-based videographer also tweeted a memorial video and said Doughboy Roc treated him like a little brother. He was known for showcasing his city of Detroit in his music and videos. The hip-hop star was proud of where he was from and was known throughout the city by many fans and locals. When news of his death spread, many Detroit folks showed up at the scene and expressed their devastation and shock while calling him one of their own. He is one of many victims in shootings that have happened in Detroit throughout the years. Unfortunately, other similar shootings have affected people like King Gordy, who appeared in Eminem‘s movie, 8 Mile, and DeShaun Holton who also worked with Eminem as a rapper called Proof in his sextet, D12. King Gordy was injured in a Feb. 2013 robbery shooting and DeShaun was killed in a shooting that took place in April 2006.

