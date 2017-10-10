2017 Jingle Ball: Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Performing At Same Shows — See Full Lineup

The 2017 Jingle Ball lineup is here, and we’ve got the full list! Ooh, Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello will be performing at some of the same dates — talk about awkward!

It’s that time of year again! The 2017 Jingle Ball is happening this December, and the lineup is finally here. Taylor Swift, 27, Liam Payne, 24, Camila Cabello, 20, and tons more of your faves will be performing, so don’t miss it! See the full lineup below. This list will update live throughout the day.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will make stops in Dallas, San Francisco/San Jose, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale. It’s definitely worth pointing out that Fifth Harmony will be at some of the same shows as their ex-bandmate Camila — now, how did that happen?! Liam Payne and Niall Horan will also be performing at the St. Paul, MN Jingle Ball. Okay, we need a 1D reunion stat!

As for tix, listen up, because they’re going on sale soon. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale starts tomorrow, Oct. 11 at 10:oo AM local market time, and all other tix will go on sale starting Oct. 16 at 12:00 PM. Don’t delay!

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center | 7:30pm CT

106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Featuring: The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, Why Don’t We

Thursday, November 30, 2017

San Jose/San Francisco, CA | SAP Center | 7:30pm PT

WiLD 94.9’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Featuring: Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, Why Don’t We

Friday, December 1, 2017

Los Angeles, CA | The Forum | 7:30pm PT

102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Featuring: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Kesha, Niall Horan, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne

Monday, December 4, 2017

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center | 7:30pm CT

101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Featuring: Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, Why Don’t We

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center | 7:30pm ET

Q102’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Friday, December 8, 2017

New York, NY | Madison Square Garden | 7:30pm ET

Z100’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Sunday, December 10, 2017

Boston, MA | TD Garden | 6:00pm ET

Kiss 108’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Featuring: Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Why Don’t We

Monday, December 11, 2017

Washington, DC | Capital One Arena | 7:30pm ET

HOT 99.5’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Chicago, IL | Allstate Arena | 7:30pm CT

103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Featuring: The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, Why Don’t We

Friday, December 15, 2017

Atlanta, GA | Philips Arena | 7:30pm ET

Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Featuring: Demi Lovato, Logic, Zedd, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, Why Don’t We

Saturday, December 16, 2017

Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena | 7:00pm ET

93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

Sunday, December 17, 2017

Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL | BB&T Center | 7:30pm ET

Y100’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

HollywoodLifers, are you going to Jingle Ball? Tell us which city, and who you’re most excited to see perform this year!