Gilbert Arenas Pokes Fun At Porn Star Mia Khalifa For Sliding Into His DMs In Stunt For New Show

Gilbert Arenas was picking on porn star Mia Khalifa hard for hitting up his DMs. he even threw some shade at Nelly at the same time! However, it now seems the whole thing was a stunt to get publicity for a new show.

While at first it looked like former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, 35, was dissing ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa, 24, for sliding into his Instagram DMs, we now know it was part of an elaborate (okay, maybe not ELABORATE) stunt to get some publicity for a new show. The baller took to Instagram to share messages that Mia sent him over the last week and poked fun at how “thirsty” for him she seemed. “@miakhalifa would slide in my dm #fortheD 😂😂,” Gilbert captioned the image of the alleged DMs Mia sent him. “the thirst is real since backpage is gone 😂😂😂this #Bihhh has no room for negotiations with me.. $150 or you better slide into #nelly dm for that raw d**k behind a #walmart 😬😬.” Click here to see pics of Mia.

Okay, while that seemed harsh at first (he came at Nelly too!), we now know that Gilbert and Mia had just found an unusual way to promote their new YouTube sports series. The show, “Out of Bounds,” will be part of Complex Networks, according to NY Daily News. The show “reimagines sports and lifestyle media and personifies the rawness of social media commentary in an authentic way,” according to a press release obtained by the outlet. Well, this was definitely a good intro to that discussion, wasn’t it?

In case you didn’t remember, Mia is known for taking to social media to publicly shame athletes who try to hit up her DMs. The ex-porn star has come for Chad Kelly and Willson Contreras. So it looks like this may have actually been a genius marketing campaign.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gilbert poking fun at Mia as part of a publicity stunt? Let us know below!