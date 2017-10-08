Is it getting hot in here?! A new clip has surfaced of Bernice Burgos playfully grinding on striking model Tyson Beckford! Is romance in the air? Check it out!

Ever since T.I., 37, and Bernice Burgos‘, 37, relationship ended and he got back with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, rumors have been swirling that Bernice is hoping to win the rapper back! Well, maybe just maybe she’s found someone new! A new white-hot clip has surfaced of the stunning beauty dancing up on model Tyson Beckford, 46, and we simply can’t look away! So completely hot!

In the short video, the gorgeous beauty playfully grinds on the handsome model to Lionel Richie‘s, 68, “All Night Long” and we can’t get enough of it! It also has to be noted just how much Tyson appears to be enjoying himself in the video! This is a love connection?! We’d certainly like to think so! Check out tons more sizzling pics of Bernice right here!

As devoted fan know, Bernice took the breakup with Tip really hard. And our sources says she’s been struggling to get over him! “Bernice is a gorgeous woman and constantly has handsome, successful men throwing themselves at her but she just isn’t that interested,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thought she had the man of her dreams in T.I. as he’s everything she’s looking for: confident, successful, handsome, makes her laugh and was incredibly supportive. He’s the kind of man who knows he’s a boss and doesn’t have to remind you all the time.” Aww. Here’s hoping Tyson has what it takes to help her forget all about T.I.!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this video as much as we are? Think they’d make a cute couple!? Let us know below!