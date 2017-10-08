Aw! Chris Brown showed his daughter Royalty how to play a few instruments in a very sweet video posted on social media. See the one of a kind musical duo here!

Chris Brown, 28, recently showed off his drumming skills to a very important person in his life: his daughter, Royalty! In a cute Instagram video posted by The Shade Room, the “Forever” singer can be seen banging on his daughter’s mini toy drum set with a drumstick while she plays a little spontaneous piano. Chris teasingly asks, “What is that?” to his lookalike little girl after she showcased her skills on the keys. Royalty’s smiling reaction to her doting dad is too precious for words. Check out some of the Chris and Royalty’s most adorable moments together here!

Although there’s been some criticism about Chris’ past behavior and questions about what kind of father he will be to his daughter, this video and various outings with Royalty have shown that he is a presence in her life. After it was confirmed in 2015 that he had a daughter, Chris started sharing custody of Royalty with her mother, Nia Guzman, 34.

When Chris is not spending time with his daughter, he’s been releasing some new tracks from his upcoming album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, which is set for release on Oct. 31, 2017. As with a lot of things Chris does, his new music is putting him in the headlines with songs that could have deeper meaning about his past high profile relationships with people like Rihanna, 29. “Flipmode (Remix)” has caused speculation that it is indeed about his famous “Umbrella” singer ex and how he still loves her no matter who she’s dating.

#PressPlay: #TSRDaddyDuties: awwww #ChrisBrown and #RoyaltyBrown spending some quality time 😍 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

