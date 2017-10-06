K. Michelle’s Empowering ‘Make This Song Cry’ Is For Anyone Who’s ‘Made A Sacrifice For A Man’

Coming off her chart-topping album ‘More Issues Than Vogue,’ K. Michelle is back with a new sound and inspiration. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to K. Michelle about her newest single ‘Make This Song Cry’ and what influenced her candid lyrics.

K. Michelle is on the cusp of releasing her fourth studio album, KIMBERLY: The People I Used To Know, but it will be nothing like the K. Michelle everyone thinks they know. Evident in her first two singles off the record, “Birthday” and “Either Way” feat. Chris Brown, and now in her third sultry hit “Make This Song Cry,” K’s new sound is raw, emotional and, at times, heart-breaking. She spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY upon the release of “Make The Song Cry,” and revealed her decision to publish the song early and the meaning behind her tender lyrics. “I decided to release this song because one day I got upset with my significant other and my feelings were really hurt. My album was complete so I was just singing to get some things off my chest, and after it was done I knew it was a record that every single woman who has made the sacrifice for a man will relate to,” she disclosed. “I want my fans to take some healing knowing that it ain’t easy being a woman in love.”

Her new album, which is yet to have a confirmed release date, is packed with 22 vulnerable tracks, including “Heaven,” “Help Me Grow,” and “Talk To God.” One we, personally, can’t wait to hear is titled “Kim K!” The album features two collaborations, one with Chris Brown and the other with Jeremih. Plus, fans can anticipate a remix of “Either Way” with Yo Gotti and O.T. Genasis. K is currently engaged to Dr. Kastan Sims and has been open about her struggles with infertility and longing for twin babies. Just three weeks ago in September, K. Michelle revealed her shocking lupus diagnosis, but also the exciting news that she found the perfect surrogate to carry the children she’s wanted. We’re sure that her emotional journey through motherhood will also be documented in her album. We can’t wait to hear the rest!

