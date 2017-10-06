Shakira & Gerard Pique Split: They Reportedly End Relationship After 6 Years

Say it ain’t so! Shakira has ended her relationship with soccer stud Gerard Pique after six years — not to mention two kids! — together, according to a shocking report.

It’s been three months since Shakira and Gerard Pique were seen together in public, and it turns out there might be a reason for their low-key behavior. The longtime couple, who started dating in 2011, have reportedly split, according to Spanish website Cotilleo. Various Spanish and Colombian outlets have speculated about a possible split for a few days now, but Cotilleo claims to have confirmed that the rumors are the real deal from a source close to the duo. However, Shakira and Gerard have yet to make a statement of their own. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Shak’s rep for comment.

Shakira was reportedly the one to pull the plug on the relationship and has moved out of the home the pair share together in Barcelona. It’s unclear where she is living now, or what is going on with the couple’s two kids, Milan, 4, and Sasha, 2. However, in November, Shakira will embark on a tour that will last until February, while Gerard is busy with his career as a soccer player on Spain’s team vying for the 2018 World Cup.

News of a split between Shakira and Gerard is quite devastating, especially since, in April, she just released a song about how in love with him she is. In “Me Enamore,” Shak recounts how she met the father of her children, and recalls how she felt while falling in love with him. “With you I would have ten children,” she sings on the track. Sadly, if this shocking new report is true, it seems like that will no longer be the case.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Shakira and Gerard ending their relationship?