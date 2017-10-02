Amanda Bynes Steps Out In Rare Public Outing & She Looks VERY Different

Amanda Bynes, is that really you?! The former Nickelodeon star is said to be ready to return to acting, but when she does, her fans may not recognize her. Take a look at this new pic and see what we mean.

After going through a very public breaking in 2013, which involved Amanda Bynes, 31, saying she wanted Drake to murder her vagina, the former Nickelodeon star has rarely made public appearances. But on Saturday, Sept. 30, she did just that while grocery shopping at Ralphs in Los Angeles. Good for her, right? Obviously, we’re happy to see Amanda out and about and looking healthy, but we also have to admit — she looks COMPLETELY different. The actress, who was accompanied by an unidentified woman, wore a tan sweater, white t-shirt, and black pants, while a black Chanel purse was draped over her shoulder. Page Six reports she eventually grew uncomfortable with the attention she received at Ralphs, and “tried to shield her face from the shutterbugs.”

During an interview in June 2017, Amanda addressed her breakdown, said she’s sober, and revealed plans to return to acting. “I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Amanda told Hollyscoop. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.” Click here to see more pics of Amanda Bynes!

We loved hearing that Amanda wants to return to acting, but do you think her fans will recognize her? We’re having a hard time believing the paparazzi even recognized her, but obviously, they did as they took several photos of her. Anyway, we just think her face looks very different. Do you agree?

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about this new pic of Amanda Bynes? Are you shocked by how she looks now? Tell us below.