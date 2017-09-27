Meghan McCain Joins ‘The View’ As New Conservative Co-Host After Jedediah Bila Departure

It’s official! Jedediah Bila is out and Meghan McCain is in as a new regular co-host on ‘The View.’ The big news comes just a few days after John McCain’s conservative daughter exited Fox News.

Well, it looks like previous reports were right, after all. Meghan McCain, 32, has officially signed on to join the ladies of The View as a regular co-host, our sister site Variety reports. Meghan will take the place of Jedidah Bila, 38, one of the previous hosts on the ABC morning talk show, who just exited the program. The big news of Meghan’s arrival follows the announcement she was leaving Fox News. It looks like Senator John McCain‘s daughter is ready to hit the ground running, as she will reportedly start the gig in early October. She joins a strong group of female co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris, and Sunny Hostin. Click here to see pics of of The View.

Variety‘s sources say that the show was looking to take on a serious conservative voice, a void that was left when panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck exited the series back in 2013. At that time, there was a lot of infighting between co-hosts due to differing political beliefs. So maybe the show is looking to grab people’s attention again with some verbal sparring. Though Meghan is conservative, she describes herself as a Republican who takes a more liberal view on many social issues.

There has been a trend of co-hosts coming and going quickly on the show since the creator, legendary journalist Barbara Walters, retired from the program in May 2014. The revolving door of panel members has included Sherri Shepherd, Rosie O’Donnell, Nicolle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Raven Symone, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron Bure and, most recently, Jedidiah.

