Jack & Jack Announces Huge US Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?
Jack & Jack just gave fans the best news ever: they’re heading out on the road! See all of the tour dates here.
Jack & Jack, AKA Jack Gilinsky, 20, and Jack Johnson, 21, are going on tour, and you’re not going to want to miss it! The whole thing kicks off Oct. 23 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and you can scroll to see the full list of dates.
Rising superstar Olivia O’Brien (who you know from Gnash‘s “i hate u, i love u”) and new LA-based boy band PRETTYMUCH will be opening on certain dates, which go through Dec. 10. You know we’ll be there!
The guys will be dropping a new single called “Beg” this Friday, Sep. 22, so check back for that! In the meantime, revisit our exclusive video interview with Jack & Jack above, and see more photos of their visit to HollywoodLife.com here.
Check out the full list of tour dates:
