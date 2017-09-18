‘L&HH’ Recap — Chanel West Coast Gets Trolled For Hyping Up Her Rap Career

A1 wants to teach Chanel West Coast a lesson on the Sept. 18 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ She tries to convince him to work together by bringing up her A-list collaborations, but A1 shades her music by addressing her feud with Charlamagne!

There is no shortage of drama on the Sept. 18 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, titled “Musical Chairs.” Moniece Slaughter is enjoying a fun-filled family day at Golf N’ Stuff with her baby daddy Fizz, their son, and her new girlfriend AD Diggs. They’re all having a blast while catching up and Moniece opens up about her altercation at Masika Kalysha‘s party. Fizz tells her she really needs to reconsider who she’s hanging with. He jokes, “If you rolling with Tyson, be prepared to get in the ring!” Moniece takes it to heart, before walking over to AD, who has an issue of her own. She wants Moniece and Nia Rivera to model for her apparel line, but she also wants to bring her ex Tiffany to the shoot. Fans knew it was coming, since later, things don’t go as planned and Tiffany tries to start a fight with Moneice.

Keyshia Cole has finally moved on from her ex, Daniel “Booby” Gibson, and she’s got her groove back! She meets up with her cousin Marquisha and Zell Swag, who are both eager to set her up on a blind date. “It’s been a few weeks since Gib has moved out and my album is almost done as well,” Keyshia admits. Zell spills the tea about his heated feud with Misster Ray, explaining why he tore everything up. “It’s not like I go looking for trouble,” Zell said. “But hey, when you put your hands in a dog’s mouth — I’m going to bite!” They segue back to Keyshia’s relationship status, and the singer reveals she’s “nervous” to get back in the dating world. Zell and Marquisha treat her to a penis-shaped cake to get her back in the spirit! However, Keyshia doesn’t hit it off with her date, so she’ll be enjoying the single life a bit longer!

Hazel-E is ready to introduce the man of her dreams to her mom, but she’s stressed about how their meeting is going to go down at Izakaya & Bar Fu-ga. “I’ve been with Rose[Burgandy] for like 18 months now and he still hasn’t met my family.” Angela already has her concerns about her daughter dating a younger man, so things get even more awkward when Rose documents their first meeting on Instagram Live. When he explains how he plans to support her emotionally and help her hustle, Angela fires back, “You’ve definitely got to work on that job description.” The tension between the group reaches a new level when Hazel’s mom asks what his intentions are. Rose confesses, “I want to marry her!” Angela wants Hazel to go for a baller like Daniel “Booby” Gibson. Hazel’s known him for years, but we bet his new love interest Brooke Valentine wouldn’t like the competition!

Elsewhere, Brooke Valentine reconnects with Lyrica Anderson and she can’t wait to fill her girl in about everything. The feeling is mutual, since Lyrica spills the tea about getting caught in the middle of Ray and Zell’s fight, dishing how she got thrown during the party. “I feel like I’m in high school again with this team Alexis [Skyy], team Masika sh*t. Zell bumped me on accident, trying to get to Misster Ray,” Lyrica says. Brooke reveals that she thinks Lyrica needs to avoid them at all costs. “You were out there trying to feed the homeless. I don’t blame you. I don’t know this lady Hazel…I do know that she claims to be from Houston. [She’s] a fake, a fraud and a phony.”

Later at the club, Bridget Kelly‘s beau James meets up with A1 and Marcus Black to talk about music, his relationship and more. After seeing Bridget’s risque music video, and hearing her lyrics on “P*ssy So Good,” he’s not liking the idea of Bridget working with Ray J. “She’s got a voice bigger than that,” James explains. He wants them to team up with Bridget to bring her to the next level. Hazel-E and Chanel West Coast are sitting a few tables away, and the ladies are discussing how she put Charlamagne tha God “in his place.” The ladies walk over to A1, James and Marcus, but things get tense when A1 teaches Chanel a lesson in karma. A1 says Chanel “played him” previously when he tried to work with her. She tries to convince him to collaborate by sharing her impressive track record and A1 jokes how Charlamagne set her straight. As if that’s not unconformable enough, Marcus ends up defending his former flame Brooke when Hazel disses her!

Save the best for last! That’s definitely the theme of this episode, since the drama gets explosive when all of them gather to see Booby’s performance. Brooke and Bridget have an awkward conversation, since Bridget is cool with Marcus and she doesn’t like to see her friend getting played — even though he made some of his own bad decisions. However, things go from zero to 100 when Hazel and Chanel show up, especially when Hazel gets handsy with Booby. Brooke immediately gets defensive and storms over to “Booby baby,” but Hazel fires back by asking Brooke why she always ignores her. The ladies nearly come to blows, with Bridget insulting Hazel’s boob job and more. Chanel and Hazel end up leaving, but this is obviously far from over!

