Bella Thorne, Rihanna & More Stars Flash Major Skin In Playboy Bunny Costumes

There are few costumes as sexy as the Playboy Bunny. You know a girl is really going all out when she straps on a pair of rabbit ears, a risque outfit and some stockings. Here are shots of stars like Bella Thorne and Kim Kardashian rocking the bouncy look!

Well, Bella Thorne, 19, finally did it. She turned herself into a Playboy Bunny. The sex starlet took her hottness up to 11 yesterday, Sept. 16, when she took to Instagram to show off her naughty costume for the night. She had done her best to bring out her inner bunny with a fishnet bralet and a saucy tutu-like dress. Of course what’s a bunny without her ears? Bella completed her look with some fish-net bunny ears and a pair of gorgeous red satin gloves. Oh la la. While Bella definitely knows how to work the bunny look, she’s hardly the first celeb to do so. Click here to see Bella’s sexiest bra pics.

If you check out the gallery above you will see plenty of stars have dressed up like Playboy Bunnies over the years. It’s honestly the classic sexy costume to show off some major skin in! And it’s so easy to wear too! Of course the stars in the gallery, like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kate Moss and Paris Hilton don’t take the look lightly. Oh no, most go all out with their bunny costumes! Get a load of all the different colors and sexy materials they have been made out of. It’s really hard to say whose is our fave!

So why do stars gravitate toward the sexy bunny look? Probably because when the Bunnies were first introduced at the Playboy Clubs in the ’60s they were concerned the epitome of sexy. Not just naughty, but classy! They had to go through auditions to be selected and then received special training before being given their official “bunny suit.” The costume was inspired by the brand’s tuxedo-wearing rabbit mascot. The costume consisted of a corset teddy, bunny ears, black pantyhose, a bow tie, a collar, cuffs and a fluffy cottontail. And the Playboy Bunny is still considered an iconic sex symbol to date!

