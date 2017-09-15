Michelle Rounds: 5 Things To Know About Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Who Died Of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, died from apparent suicide on September 11, and her passing is truly shocking. Learn more about Michelle’s life here.

1. She allegedly committed suicide in September 2017

Michelle died of apparent suicide on Monday, September 11. Though her cause of death has not yet been confirmed, a post by her mother on Facebook asking for donations to the National Suicide Prevention foundation implied it. Rosie released a statement as well, publicly saying: “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” Rosie told the outlet upon hearing the horrific news. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

2. She and Rosie were married for two years

Michelle Rounds, 46, and Rosie O’Donnell, 55, met in 2011 at Starbucks and bonded over Michelle’s dog. “When I met her she was in Starbucks holding the dog. And I walked in and I thought she was like a 28-year-old heterosexual, and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just chat her up.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m trying to get one of those dogs for my daughter.’”

Rosie told her audience during a break at a 2011 taping of The Rosie Show that she and Michelle were engaged. The couple got married in 2012, after moving up their wedding before Michelle underwent surgery (more on that below). Sadly, their love didn’t last. They divorced in 2015, with Rosie citing an “irretrievably broken relationship.” Their divorce was finalized in March 2016. Michelle apparently remarried later, but there’s no information available.

3. She and Rosie had one child together

Seven months after getting married in 2012, Rosie and Michelle announced on Twitter that they had adopted a baby girl together. Dakota “Dax” O’Donnell is now four years old. Rosie filed for full custody during their divorce proceedings, and won. It’s unclear what led to Rosie filing for full custody.

4. She allegedly attempted suicide in 2015

Michelle allegedly tried to commit suicide in 2015 by overdosing on pills, according to TMZ. Michelle had allegedly threatened to kill herself, and Rosie was hailed for saving her estranged wife by apparently keeping on the phone until an ambulance arrived. She was rushed to a local New York hospital from a nearby hotel, law enforcement officers confirmed. TMZ sources claimed at the time that Michelle made her alleged suicide attempt because of her lost child custody battle.

5. She had a rare tumor disease

Michelle suffered from an extremely rare condition called desmoid tumors. She had several gastrointestinal surgeries to remove tumors, and treatment caused her and Rosie to move up their wedding date. “We married in private before [Michelle’s] surgery, just the [two] of us,” Rosie wrote on her blog at the time. “When we r both well enough will have the wedding of r dreams surrounded by those we cherish. Thankful for the love and support so many have given us during these trying times. Including all of u stranger-friends connected thru invisible strands of wi fi.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Rosie, and all of Michelle’s loved ones during this difficult time.