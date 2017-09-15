Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex Wife Dies Of Apparent Suicide — How To Help Someone Suicidal
This has been such a grim year of high profile suicides. Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds apparently killed herself and we’ve got details on how you can help someone who may be hurting and wanting to end their life.
2017 has been such a tragic year for celebrity suicides, including Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell, 52, who hanged himself in May, followed by his friend Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington doing the same in July at age 41. Now Rosie O’Donnell‘s ex wife Michelle Rounds has taken her life at 46-years-old. All had loving spouses and families, so what can be done to prevent such tragedies? “There are some categorical things you can do to help someone and to prevent suicide like psychiatric medication for depression and anxiety. Secondly, to control alcoholism and drug abuse, another thing is to restrict the means by which one would commit suicide, lethal means restriction,” forensic suicidologist,and suicide expert Dr. Ronald William Maris, PhD tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
