Is Kristen Stewart Getting Engaged? — Report Claims She’s Ready To Marry Stella Maxwell

Things are getting serious between Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell. So much so, that the ‘Twilight’ star is even ready to take things to the next level, according to a new report! Could they be getting engaged?!

Kristen Stewart has dated various women over the last two years, but she really seems to be settling down with her girlfriend of nearly a year, Stella Maxwell, these days. The two seem to be practically inseparable, and a new report claims that they’re getting very serious about the future. “They’ve been talking about an engagement for a while,” a friend of the couple told OK! magazine. The mag’s source said it’s actually Kristen who wants to really take things to the next level, while Stella isn’t in as much of a rush.

Even though Stella moved in with Kristen in May, the Twilight star is reportedly still concerned about her girl’s hesitation to commitment. “Kristen doesn’t want this relationship going the way of her other messy romances,” the insider explained. “It’s typically impulsive on her part, but she insists Stella is the love of her life and she wants to lock her down. She may come off confident, but deep down, Kristen’s actually pretty insecure.”

After ending her years long relationship with Robert Pattinson for good in 2013, Kristen was publicly single for quite some time. Then, in 2015, rumors started surfacing that she was dating her longtime friend, Alicia Cargile, which they basically confirmed by constantly flaunting PDA in public. Their romance ended by the end of 2015, and K.Stew moved onto French singer Soko. However, by May of 2016, she was back to packing on the PDA with Alicia. They were hot and heavy for a few months, and after they split again, Kristen had a fling with Cara Delevingne’s ex, St. Vincent. Then, Stella came into the picture at the end of 2016. So, will this be the one that lasts?!

