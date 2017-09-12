Apple iPhone Event 2017 Live Blog: iPhone 8 & More Cool New Products Revealed

Finally! Apple Event 2017 has unveiled two new iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and revealed plenty of awesome details about other products. Check out our live blog to keep up to date on the new Apple offerings!

It’s happening! The Apple special event, held on September 12, has revealed amazing details about the company’s new products — including the highly-anticipated new iPhones. Yep, there are not one, but two new phones to lust after. They’re the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. But you’re going to have to wait just a bit to get your hands on either. Trust us; it’s worth it. The event began with Apple head Tim Cook giving the scoop to industry insiders at the Steve Jobs theater in Silicon Valley (duh, where else?). Watch the live stream of the event, for free, HERE!

Okay, so here’s the juicy details: first up, we have the Apple Watch! Before hearing what changes are coming for the device, we have to sit through a video about how people around the world are losing weight, thanks to the watch. Okay! They’re adding smart activity coaching, a completely redesigned workout app — you can just tap your watch on a machine and get your stats! It’s also waterproof so swimmers can work out with it, too.

How cool is that? Enhancements to the heart rate app means you can see it on the homepage. Apple Watch will now notify you when it appears that you have an elevated heart rate and are sedentary — which is very dangerous. Amazing! Maybe even more important? Apple Watch iOS 4 allows you to get Toy Story watch faces. Apple Watch is teaming up with Apple Music, as well, letting users stream 40 million songs. Plus, Siri will talk on the watch.

HollywoodLifers, are you psyched about anything revealed at the Apple Event? Let us know!