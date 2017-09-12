‘American Assassin’ New Photos: Dylan O’Brien Trains To Kill & Gets Ripped

Only three days until ‘American Assassin’ hits theaters! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE photos of Dylan O’Brien, Taylor Kitsch, and more of the movie’s stars in action. Brace yourselves, this movie is going be epic!

American Assassin is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the fall season. Dylan O’Brien, 26, is taking on Mitch Rapp in his most intense role to date. HollywoodLife.com has four EXCLUSIVE photos from American Assassin that you just have to see. In one picture, Mitch is shirtless and training in his apartment. Take a look at those six-pack abs! Mitch is really going for that rough around the edges look with his long hair and bushy beard. We’re so here for it.

Another photo shows Taylor Kitsch’s mysterious character pulling a gun in a public place. He looks SO. INTENSE. You clearly don’t want to mess with this guy. Someone else you don’t want to mess with? Stan Hurley. Michael Keaton’s character stands tall in the woods during what looks like a training session. Sanaa Lathan’s Irene Kennedy looks fierce and ready to take action in another one of our exclusive photos.

The movie, based on Vince Flynn’s best-selling novel series, follows the rise of Dylan’s character, a CIA black ops recruit who trains under Cold war veteran Stan Hurley after suffering a devastating tragedy. Mitch and Stan work together with CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy to investigate attacks on both military and civilian targets. The three of them end up joining forces with lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to take down a very dangerous operative from starting a World War in the Middle East.

American Assassin will hit theaters everywhere on Sept. 15. This is the movie everyone is going to be talking about, so don’t miss it! Stay tuned for more American Assassin coverage on HollywoodLife.com!

