Taylor Swift, 27, was out of the spotlight for several months before she released new music in August, and her new commercial for AT&T jokingly gives fans a look at what she’s up to now that she’s back. The ad is for her Taylor Swift NOW series on DIRECTV, and shows a minute by minute look of what Taylor’s up to in a day right NOW. From recording in the studio to playing with her cat, Olivia, to eating a salad, most of Tay’s day in the clip is pretty standard. That is, until she runs into Andy Samberg!

The two start trash talking each other in the commercial, which eventually leads to a physical fight…and Taylor absolutely kills it in the battle. After Andy has to stop to take a breather because she’s pushing him so hard, she makes the ultimate move and kicks him right through a wall! Eventually, Taylor makes her way through an air duct and back into the studio, and the ending of the ad almost makes it seem like we’ll hear a snippet of a new song. Unfortunately, it’s just the strum of the guitar and Taylor giving the camera one final look. Aw man!

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long until new music is here. The 27-year-old’s new album, Reputation, is due out on Nov. 10, and she’s already released two songs (“Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?”) from the record. Before 1989’s release in 2014, she teased us with three full tracks, so chances are, we’ll get to hear at least one more before the album drop. If not, two months isn’t that much longer to wait!

