Jaclyn Hill: 5 Things To Know About The Blogger Who Posted Clip Of Kathleen Lights Saying ‘N’ Word
Jaclyn Hill has been LITERALLY drowning in negative comments after posting a clip of fellow beauty blogger Kathleen Lights saying a racial slur! So, if you’re not familiar with her, here’s 5 things everyone must know!
Although Jaclyn Hill, 27, is probably best known among fans of YouTube beauty blogs, she’s already got a second, perhaps less desirable claim to fame. On Sept. 1, she and fellow YouTuber vlogger Kathleen Lights did a collab video. As filming progressed everyone started drinking and Kathleen shouted the “N” word while playing a video game. Without realizing she said the racial slur, Jaclyn posted the clip on Snapchat! Of course, you can guess what came next — an avalanche of comments decrying the slur and the video! She since deleted the video and apologized but the fury from fans has yet to subside. Who knew beauty vlogging involved this level of drama! In light of this troubling news, let’s get to know Jaclyn a little better!
1) She started her YouTube channel in 2011 and quickly gained followers after recreating makeup looks from the likes of Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim Kardashian, 36. Eventually she began racking up followers. She currently has over 4 million. Her skill set and perky, positive attitude appeals to many which helped her YouTube channel grow fast. Head here to see her apology for posting the regrettable clip.
HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Jaclyn deserves to be forgiven for posting the controversial clip? Let us know below!