Jonah Hill Is Unrecognizable With Mullet & Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss On The Set Of ‘Maniac’

Who’s that hairy hunk? Jonah Hill is rocking a new retro style for his Netflix series ‘Maniac,’ and fans are going nuts over it! He looked totally unrecognizable with his mullet and jaw-dropping weight loss on Aug. 31.

Jonah Hill, 33, may have unveiled his biggest transformation yet! The actor was spotted on the set of his new Netflix series Maniac on Aug. 31, rocking a seriously feathered mullet and sports jersey in New York. He showed off his impressive 40 pound weight loss, shortly after admitting that he feels better than ever! Jonah was having a blast while chatting with his co-stars during break, smoking on a cigarette and eating an apple. He’s a total pro at getting into character, having been nominated for two Oscar Awards, so the highly anticipated 2018 release date can’t come soon enough. Emma Stone, 28, and Justin Theroux, 46, also have lead roles in the 10-part series!

“It was just mostly diet. I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something,” Jonah previously told ABC News, revealing secrets to his thinner frame. “I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff.” The comedic superstar is totally on a roll, since he recently finished up Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot and he’s also serving as a voice actor on How to Train Your Dragon 3. Jonah is clearly dedicated to his craft, having recently gained and lost weight for his big blockbuster roles! He last showed off his beefed up frame while heading out to West Hollywood hot spot Craig’s on June 24 to have a bite with his friends.

Even though his confidence is at an all-time high, Jonah still gets made fun of — just like the rest of us. During an interview at The J-Spot, a comedy club in LA, the host asked Jonah if he still considers himself “the fat guy” on Aug. 9. Luckily, the actor took the high road and simply responded, “Do you have any other questions that are smart?” Talk about the ultimate clap back! It looks like Jonah gets the last laugh, since he’s even slaying the game in his mullet!

