‘L&HH: New York’: Is Safaree Samuels The New Secret Cast Member Next Season?

The tea is flowing fast when it comes to ‘L&HH: New York’! With rumors swirling about a season 8 cast shake-up, Safaree Samuels name has been thrown into the mix! Will the ‘L&HH’ Hollywood star be making a move to NYC? — The truth!

Look out New York City, Safaree Samuels, 36, is about to make his mark on the east coast! “Safaree just moved to New York and he’s going to be on Love and Hip Hop New York next season,” a show insider exclusively tells HL! And, he’s even struck up a new romance. “He’s dating one of the cast members [of L&HH New York]. However, it’s all very hush hush right now.”

While the official cast has yet to be released by VH1, there’s been major speculation about who’s returning and who’s not. As for who is reportedly set for season 8? — The rumored cast [so far] includes: Bianca, DJ Self, former Bad Girls Club star Dreamdoll, Lady Luck, Rich Dollaz, Somaya Reece, Yandy Smith, Kimbella/Julez, Mariah Lynn, Cisco, Peter Gunz, Tara Wallace, and Amina Buddafly. However, there are two fan favorites who are rumored to be moving on from the show. Rappers Remy Ma, and Papoose, are allegedly unsure if they will return to the hit show. Multiple reports claim that the married couple is in talks with VH1 over wanted a bigger paycheck. Nonetheless, that’s all speculation at the moment.

When HL chatted with the Remy and Papoose back in April 2017, they played coy when we asked about if they would be returning to L&HH for season 8. The pair kept the truth to themselves and just said that “we will see.” So, that clearly still remains the answer at this point. L&HH New York is slated to premiere sometime in 2018.

So, what do the NY cast members think of their new show mate, Safaree? — “Everyone’s excited to have him on the show next season,” our source says. “He was a fan favorite on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, but he just didn’t want to live in LA anymore, so he made the move to New York.” Well, now we’re very excited for season 8!

The news of Safaree’s new gig comes on the heels of his uncle’s tragic death. His mother’s brother, Vincent Roper was stabbed to death inside his Palmdale, CA home last week. And, Safaree says he and his family have no idea who could have committed the awful act. In a local news report, Safaree said that his uncle had zero enemies and that he was not a “problematic” person. The rapper recently broke down in tears speaking of his uncle’s death, where said that Roper spent a lot of time with him and his ex of 12 years, Nicki Minaj, 34. Safaree made it known that Nicki has yet to reach out about his uncle’s death.

