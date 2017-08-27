Cardi B’s Boob Busts Completely Out Of Her Dress During VMAs: See Wild Malfunction

Oops! Cardi B got a little too animated while presenting at the VMAs and accidentally revealed her nipple in her dangerously off-the-shoulder dress! See the shocking photo here!

Watch where you’re waving your hands, Cardi B! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was dressed to the nines at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, but got a little more than she bargained for in her very low-cut, very off-the-shoulder dress. Cardi got totally excited while presenting Demi Lovato‘s performance, and accidentally caused her dress to slip down. Luckily, Cardi knew exactly what was happening, and grabbed her dress at the very last second. But at that point, her boob was almost entirely out of her top. It was crazy!

It’s a bummer that the dress caused problems, because it’s extremely cute. Her baby pink dress gave us total Elle Woods vibes, especially with those dramatic, marabou sleeves! She used her Demi intro to give a shout out to Colin Kaepernick, telling the football star that she’d be standing with him in solidarity while he remains in NFL exile. She’s had one hell of the night at the VMAs so far. One of the best part of the awards show is seeing her reactions from the audience. She speaks for literally everyone whenever the camera cuts to her — especially during Ed Sheeran‘s performance.

She gave major face at the pleasant surprise that was Ed bringing Lil Uzi Vert onstage to sing “XO Tour Llif3”.Prior to the show, Cardi performed her insanely catchy new hit “Bodak Yellow” on the blue carpet. So good! Except…a lot of fans thought she was lip-synching the whole time. She was breaking it down during the song, so it’s understandable that it’d be hard to sing at the same time.

