Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Nipples In Sexy White Outfit While Jetting To Fight In Vegas With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez flew to Las Vegas in style, ditching the sweats for a sexy, white outfit instead. Check out the braless look she chose for her weekend trip with Alex Rodriguez!

She spends most of her time in Las Vegas right now, but Jennifer Lopez‘s latest trip to Sin City was for something particularly special: the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor! JLo jetted off to Vegas with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in tow, and wore something sexy for their private jet ride, which she captioned on Instagram as #FightFlight. Get it? While it was over 100 degrees outside on August 26, Jennifer looked incredibly cool in an all-white ensemble, wearing loose and breezy clothing from head to toe. She also ditched the bra! See her sexy photo below!

Of course this is what Jennifer looks like while taking a flight! The pop superstar has somehow managed to evade plane hair, and plane skin, and plane everything to look positively gorgeous upon arrival. Usually, when we’re flying somewhere, we’re rocking those squishy neck pillows and wearing tees and sweats. Comfort over style! Well, that’s why JLo’s JLo, and we’re us, we guess. Her sexy white outfit is really something to behold. The “Jenny From the Block” singer opted for wide-legged white pants, with a tight white tank tucked in. The elegant outfit was given a little edge by the fact that she was rocking huge shades, and didn’t wear a bra with it. It’s the latest trend, after all!

Jennifer’s worn some particularly great outfits outside of work lately that focus on flaunting that famous cleavage. She mastered another trend in New York City — wearing a skintight bodysuit as a shirt underneath pants. It’s a simple and totally hot way to show off your figure while also ensuring that your shirt doesn’t get bunched up or ride up. We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

HollywoodLifers, do you like JLo’s all-white outfit? Let us know!