Taylor Swift Dropping ‘Reputation’ — 6 Other Artists Who’ve Been There, Done That

Taylor Swift fans may be excited for ‘Reputation,’ but it’s definitely not the first time we’ve come across this style of rebranding.

No one really knows what Taylor Swift‘s upcoming album, Reputation, will be about, but from what we do know, it’s going to have a few disses in there. Not only did she tease the announcement with multiple snake videos, but going by the look of the cover art, we can assume she’ll be confronting the way she’s been portrayed over the years by others and in the press.

But it’s safe to say she’s absolutely not the first — and won’t be the last. For years, singers have been calling out media for the way they’ve been spoken or written about. So, we’ve put together a list of some of the great songs that have happened before Taylor’s “Reputation,” just to get you amp’d up before her first single on Thursday.

Britney Spears: “Piece of Me”

I’m Miss American Dream since I was seventeen / Don’t matter if I step on the scene

Or sneak away to the Philippines / They still gon’ put pictures of my derriere in the magazine

You want a piece of me? You want a piece of me

I’m Miss bad media karma / Another day another drama

Guess I can’t see no harm / In working and being a mama

Lindsay Lohan: “Rumors”

But I can tell that you’re watching me / And you’re probably gonna write what you didn’t see

Well I just need a little space to breathe / Can you please respect my privacy

Why can’t you just let me / Do the things I wanna do

I just wanna be me / I don’t understand why would you wanna bring me down

If I’m only having fun / I’m going live my life

I’m tired of rumors starting / I’m sick of being followed

I’m tired of people lying / Sayin’ what they want about me

Lady Gaga ft. R. Kelly: “Do What You Want”

I feel good / I walk alone

But then I trip over myself and I fall / I stand up

And then I’m OK / But then you print some shit that makes me want to scream

…Write what you want / Say what you want ’bout me

If you’re wondering / Know that I’m not sorry

Do what you want / What you want with my body

Michael Jackson: “Leave Me Alone”

‘Cause there’s a time when you’re right / And you know you must fight

Who’s laughing baby, don’t you know / And there’s the choice that we make

And this choice you will take

Who’s laughin’ baby / So just leave me alone

Madonna: “Human Nature”

Express yourself, don’t repress yourself

Express yourself, don’t repress yourself

And I’m not sorry / It’s human nature

And I’m not sorry / I’m not your bi-ch don’t hang your sh-t on me

The Go-Go’s/Hilary Duff “Our Lips Are Sealed”

Can you hear them/They talk about us

Telling lies / Well, that’s no surprise

Can you see them / See right through them

They have no shield / No secrets to reveal

It doesn’t matter what they say / In the jealous games people play

JAY-Z: “99 Problems”

If you grew up with holes in your zapatos

You’d celebrate the minute you was having dough

I’m like “F-ck critics” you can kiss my whole a–hole / If you don’t like my lyrics, you can press fast forward?

Got beef with radio if I don’t play they show / They don’t play my hits

Well, I don’t give a sh-t, so / Rap mags try and use my black a–

So advertisers can give ’em more cash for ads

Eminem, “On Fire”

You know, critics, man / Critics never got nothin’ nice to say, man

You know, the one thing I notice about critics, man

Is critics never ask me how my day went / Well, I’ma tell ’em

HollywoodLifers, are you ready for Taylor Swift’s album?