Taylor Swift Dropping ‘Reputation’ — 6 Other Artists Who’ve Been There, Done That
Taylor Swift fans may be excited for ‘Reputation,’ but it’s definitely not the first time we’ve come across this style of rebranding.
No one really knows what Taylor Swift‘s upcoming album, Reputation, will be about, but from what we do know, it’s going to have a few disses in there. Not only did she tease the announcement with multiple snake videos, but going by the look of the cover art, we can assume she’ll be confronting the way she’s been portrayed over the years by others and in the press.
But it’s safe to say she’s absolutely not the first — and won’t be the last. For years, singers have been calling out media for the way they’ve been spoken or written about. So, we’ve put together a list of some of the great songs that have happened before Taylor’s “Reputation,” just to get you amp’d up before her first single on Thursday.
Britney Spears: “Piece of Me”
I’m Miss American Dream since I was seventeen / Don’t matter if I step on the scene
Or sneak away to the Philippines / They still gon’ put pictures of my derriere in the magazine
You want a piece of me? You want a piece of me
I’m Miss bad media karma / Another day another drama
Guess I can’t see no harm / In working and being a mama
Lindsay Lohan: “Rumors”
But I can tell that you’re watching me / And you’re probably gonna write what you didn’t see
Well I just need a little space to breathe / Can you please respect my privacy
Why can’t you just let me / Do the things I wanna do
I just wanna be me / I don’t understand why would you wanna bring me down
If I’m only having fun / I’m going live my life
I’m tired of rumors starting / I’m sick of being followed
I’m tired of people lying / Sayin’ what they want about me
Lady Gaga ft. R. Kelly: “Do What You Want”
I feel good / I walk alone
But then I trip over myself and I fall / I stand up
And then I’m OK / But then you print some shit that makes me want to scream
…Write what you want / Say what you want ’bout me
If you’re wondering / Know that I’m not sorry
Do what you want / What you want with my body
Michael Jackson: “Leave Me Alone”
‘Cause there’s a time when you’re right / And you know you must fight
Who’s laughing baby, don’t you know / And there’s the choice that we make
And this choice you will take
Who’s laughin’ baby / So just leave me alone
Madonna: “Human Nature”
Express yourself, don’t repress yourself
Express yourself, don’t repress yourself
And I’m not sorry / It’s human nature
And I’m not sorry / I’m not your bi-ch don’t hang your sh-t on me
The Go-Go’s/Hilary Duff “Our Lips Are Sealed”
Can you hear them/They talk about us
Telling lies / Well, that’s no surprise
Can you see them / See right through them
They have no shield / No secrets to reveal
It doesn’t matter what they say / In the jealous games people play
JAY-Z: “99 Problems”
If you grew up with holes in your zapatos
You’d celebrate the minute you was having dough
I’m like “F-ck critics” you can kiss my whole a–hole / If you don’t like my lyrics, you can press fast forward?
Got beef with radio if I don’t play they show / They don’t play my hits
Well, I don’t give a sh-t, so / Rap mags try and use my black a–
So advertisers can give ’em more cash for ads
Eminem, “On Fire”
You know, critics, man / Critics never got nothin’ nice to say, man
You know, the one thing I notice about critics, man
Is critics never ask me how my day went / Well, I’ma tell ’em
HollywoodLifers, are you ready for Taylor Swift’s album?