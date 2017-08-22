Dallas McCarver Dead: Bodybuilding Superstar Dies After Reportedly Choking

Bodybuilding superstar, Dallas McCarver, aka ‘Big Country’ is dead after reportedly choking on food, according to a new report, August 22. His WWE star girlfriend is speaking out. Get the shocking details.

Dallas McCarver is dead after reportedly choking on food, according to TMZ, which claims the bodybuilding superstar, otherwise known as “Big Country” was found unconscious on August 21. McCarver was reportedly found inside his Florida home by a friend, shortly after they spoke on the phone. McCarver’s girlfriend, WWE star Dana Brooke, tells the site that his cause of death is believed to be choking on food. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. She also admits that she is being told there are no signs of foul play, and that it does not look like McCarver harmed himself. He was 26-years-old.

On the day of his reported death, McCarver appeared to be fine, as he worked out. The bodybuilder was seen in the below video, was chest-pressing 160 pound dumbbells in each hand.

McCarver worried fans back in March 2017, when he collapsed onstage at the 2017 Arnold Classic Australia. His health scare appeared to be under control as he eventually returned to his normal lifting routine.

McCarver became a well-known bodybuilder around the age of 21, when he began winning high profile competitions. In 2016, he participated in the 2016 Mr. Olympia competition, where he came in 8th place.

Our thoughts are with McCarver's friends and family during this difficult time.