Kourtney & Younes: Why She’d Freak If He Hung Out With Scott’s Ex Chloe Bartoli

Younes Bandjima was caught hugging Sofia Richie on Aug. 17, but his GF Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t mind one bit! However, if he started chilling with Sofia’s bestie and Scott Disick’s other ex Chloe Bartoli, that would be a whole other story!

We were utterly stunned when photos surfaced of Sofia Richie, 18, and Younes Bandjima, 23, hugging and having lunch together on Aug. 17. That’s because Younes is dating Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Sofia was caught getting cozy with her ex Scott Disick, 34. However, it turns out that Kourt was totally cool about their hang sesh! However, there is ONE of Scott’s exes that would absolutely infuriate her if she came near her man. Click for pics of Kourt and Younes.

“There is one person who Kourt would freak out over if Younes got close to and that’s Scott’s ex Chloe Bartoli,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That makes a lot of sense since her final breakup with Scott was after he was spotted kissing and cuddling Chloe. Kourtney certainly hasn’t forgotten that. “Kourt despises Chloe and has never forgiven her for hooking up with Scott.” So while Kourtney is fine with Sofia chilling with her man, she’s aware that Chloe isn’t usually far behind her bestie, so she’s on high alert.

“She knows Sophia and Chloe are super tight so when she found out about Younes’ lunch meeting she made sure Chloe wasn’t going to be there,” explained the source. “She told him that she would be pissed off if he ever hung out with Chloe and he totally respects that.” Well, good! As long as they keep open lines of communication and Younes is respectful of her boundaries and feelings, we think this relationship can last a long, long time!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt’s fears about Chloe are unfounded, or legit? Let us know!