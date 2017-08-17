Shania Twain, 51, Rocks Insane Cleavage & Defies Time In Sexy Tight Black Jumpsuit

How does she do it? Shania Twain at 51 looks hotter today than she did 25 years ago. You’ve got to see how she rocked an insanely tight jumpsuit while flaunting tons of cleavage on ‘The Tonight Show.’

Some things just get better with age, and country superstar Shania Twain just keeps looking more gorgeous with each passing year. She’s 51-year-old, but you’d never know it after her smoking hot appearance on The Tonight Show on Aug. 16, where she rocked a skin-tight black sequined jumpsuit that hugged every curve. That thing could have been painted on, so she really does have that flawless a body, including cleavage that is to die for. Click here for more pics of Shania.

The plunging neckline gave fans quite an eyeful as she shimmied and jumped up and down while singing her new song “Swinging with My Eyes Closed.” The Canadian beauty’s face looked incredible, with not a single line on her gorgeous visage. She rocked honey waves just past her shoulders and there’s no wonder why she was absolutely glowing during her performance — she just announced that she’s going to be hitting the road again in 2018!

The Shania Now tour kicks off May 3 in Tacoma, WA and the highest selling female in country music will be entertaining her fans at massive arena shows all the way through Aug. of 2018. That’s quite a treat because she claimed in 2015 that her 48 city Rock This Country tour was going to be her final road outing. “This is my last tour, so I’m going to make the most of it,” Shania shared on GMA back at the time, saying, “I want to go out with a bang.”

One last time around the U.S. and Canada wasn’t enough for the singer, as she headlined the Stagecoach Fest in 2017 and is releasing her new album Shania Now on Sept. 29, 2017. Looking and obviously feeling as great as she does, we can see why she wants to keep her amazing career going as she heads into her 50’s.

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked that Shania is back with a new album and tour on the way?