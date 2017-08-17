‘GOT’: Did Emilia Clarke Just Reveal That Sir Jorah Will Be The True Love of Daenerys’ Life?

Are you desperate to know who Daenerys Targaryen will end up with when ‘Game of Thrones’ draws to a close?! Well, Emilia Clarke just dropped a major clue! Here’s what she said!

There’s no denying that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) have had more than a few romantically charged moments throughout Season 7! Remember that walk in the cave together?! Well…the actress behind the Mother of Dragons just hinted who her alter ego might ending up with and it’s definitely not Jon! Instead she mentioned someone who’s been by the queen’s side since the very beginning. Check out photos from Season 7 of HBO’s beloved show right here!

A new clip has been released exploring the events of this season’s 5th episode in which Sir Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) returns to Dragonstone to serve Daenerys after Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) cured his greyscale at the Citadel. The scene is clearly very emotional for the queen as well as one of her most devoted servants! In fact, there’s a truly intimate moment between them before they embrace…right in front of Jon! “It’s one of the most tender moments you’ll see from Daenerys this season,” Emilia says of their hug on the clifftops. “The thing about Ser Jorah is that he has been the one from the very beginning. I think he has an ability to see right through her.” The one?!

But wait, there more! In the clip the gorgeous actress also took the time to throw some cold water on the endless theories that Jon and Daenerys are destined to be together! Kit talks about that jaw-dropping scene when Jon pets one of Daenerys’ dragons and the bonding between them that followed. And Emilia adds: “Busted! Me and Jon Snow just chillin’ on a cliff by ourselves. Don’t read too much into it.” Is she telling the truth or just misleading us?!

