‘L&HH’ Lil Scrappy Shows Off Major Weight Loss And A Message To Bambi Benson

Men can obtain the perfect revenge body, too. Following his split from Bambi Benson, ‘Love & Hip Hop’ hunk Lil Scrappy showed off his major weight loss — complete with a message for his ex.

Lil Scrappy, 33, is out for revenge. Even though Bambi Benson, 31, has supposedly moved on with someone else, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reality star is still sending her messages via social media. “Been working on my body structure and got a lil mo to go,” he captioned a mirror selfie with his muscles and tattoos on full display, “and my thought pattern and with that being said what’s life without work. I thank God for the transformation and wake up. Mind, Body, and soul and it’s still #operationfindthebam.” That has to stand for Bambi, right?!

With a body like that, the brunette beauty might want to reconsider this other relationship she’s in. Lil Scrappy has lost a bunch of weight — but is it enough to grab Bambi’s attention? “She’s already moved on, she’s keeping it on the low but she’s got a new man,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s hot and he’s in the industry but that’s all she wants to say for now.” It sounds like Lil Scrappy has some serious competition to win over Bambi’s heart once again. She’s already reportedly blocked him on every single social media site.

Still, Lil Scrappy isn’t giving up hope. He’s a hopeless romantic, after all. “I need u bad I Knw I b tryna keep my poker face but I dne got weak and I can’t even act no mo,” Scrappy allegedly wrote Bambi in a private email, a screenshot of which was shared to the world on July 6. “I’ll do whatever drop whatever for us to b together and for me to get help in my life so I can help u with urs I wanna invest in u in whatever u need from a man I needed to go through something to see who u r and what u do.” Awww! Underneath all that muscle he’s just a big softie.

