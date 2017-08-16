Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen & More Celebs Share Their Wildest Sex Stories

Oh my! Celebrities may seem so poised and elegant, but they can get buck wild when they want to! 15 stars came clean about their wildest sexual experiences, and we dare you not to gasp when you read them!

Brace yourselves, folks, because after reading these wild celebrity sex stories, you may not see some of them the same way ever again! Did you know that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in the mile high club? Or that Jenny McCarthy has had sex at the Grand Canyon? Or that Ricky Martin is really into golden showers?! Yeah, seriously! Read on to have your mind blown. Click through the gallery above to see all of the kinky stars.

1. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. “We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class,” said Chrissy to Cosmo. “We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”

2. Rihanna. “I like to take charge, but I love to be submissive,” said Rihanna to Rolling Stone. “Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your sh*t. That’s sexy to me. I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned — you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs … I’d rather have him use his hands.” Wow!

3. Ricky Martin. “I love giving the golden shower,” he told Blender. “I’ve done it before in the shower. It’s like so sexy, you know, the temperature of your body and the shower water is very different.”

4. Kesha. Kesha told Ryan Seacrest that she’s had “experiences with the supernatural … but in a sexy way. I had a couple of experiences with the supernatural. I don’t know his name! He was a ghost! I’m very open to it.”

5. Bobby Brown. Bobby Brown has gotten down with a ghost too, saying that when he lived in a haunted house, “one of the ghosts descended from the ceiling and had sex with me. After you stop laughing, I need you to hear what I’m saying because I’m not making this up. And let me add this: This was before I ever touched any drug besides weed and alcohol.”

6. James Franco. James shared the hilarious story of making – and regretting – a sex tape with his GF. “It’s not like I went down to Van Nuys and tried to break into the porn industry,” he said on Conan. “I got a video camera, and my girlfriend and I decided to film ourselves, and watched it back and said, ‘Yeah, let’s never watch that again.'”

7. Alia Shawkat. Maeby from Arrested Development says she had a wild experience with another actor at a party. “He makes me stand in front of the mirror. And he has a razor. ‘I’m gonna shave you now,'” she explained to Viceland. She says once she was “baby-clean” they had sex. But the guy kept acting weird and asking how old she was while saying “I can’t do this!” Yikes.

8. Armie Hammer. “One chick tried to stab me when we were having sex,” Armie revealed to Elle in 2013. “I should so not be telling this sex story … She was like, ‘True love leaves scars. You don’t have any.’ And then she tried to stab me with a butcher knife. Of course I promptly broke up with her. Seven months later.”

9. Kris and Caitlyn, who was Bruce Jenner at the time. “We joined the Mile High Club and we felt we got away with it. We had sex in the bathroom and we came out and nobody said anything. At the end of the flight, the flight attendant got on the microphone. ‘Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Jenner! You’ve just joined the Mile High Club. We’re so proud of you, and we decided to give you a bottle of champagne! Yay!’ I could not squish down in my seat low enough. I was mortified!”she told Cosmo.

10. John Mayer and Jessica Simpson. John was LOSING IT over Jessica back in 2010. He told Playboy “it was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, ‘I want to quit my life and just fu*king snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to fu*k you, I would start selling all my sh*t just to keep fu*king you.’”

11. George Clooney. George said he had his first orgasm “while climbing a rope when I was six or seven years old.” He told Rolling Stone “I mean, nothing came out, but all the other elements were there. I remember getting to the top of the rope, hanging off the rope, and going, ‘Oh, my God, this feels great!’”

12. Jenny McCarthy. “I can say I did it in the Grand Canyon, because otherwise it’s the back seat of a car and that’s not exciting,” she told HuffPo in 2013. But the bottom of the Grand Canyon is not fun. There’s like scorpions and stones and dirt and it’s hot. It was like the strangest and worst sex of my life.”

13. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey. Nick admitted to Howard Stern in 2012 that he has sex to Mariah’s music, and masturbates to it “when she’s not there.” Weirdly romantic?

14. Jason Biggs. Jason revealed that his wife Jenny Mollen got him a prostitute for his birthday. “Let’s just say I didn’t complete the mission. My wife found the whole thing to be quite hysterical even while it was happening. She was actually on the bed, watching, eating a bag of chips, laughing, so as you can imagine, I wasn’t really performing to the best of my abilities. Also, said prostitute wasn’t engaging with my wife the way I hope she would, so it all kind of fell apart.”

15. Joanna Krupa. “I’m a very sexual person and I was dating this guy that wasn’t very spontaneous. So, we were on vacation and I took him to the lifeguard booth and basically had sex there and on the beach and everywhere else you can think.”

