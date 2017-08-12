Kendall Jenner & 23 More Stars Who Love Showing Skin On The Red Carpet

From Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala dress that showed off a lot of skin to Bella Hadid’s plunging gown at the VS Fashion Show, these celebs never shy away from a sexy red carpet outfit!

If you got it, you might as well flaunt it, right?! While we’re used to seeing celebrities wearing minimal clothing out on the street, there’s some stars who also love taking the risk on the red carpet — even at the most high profile events! Take Kendall Jenner, 21, for example. The supermodel left very little to the imagination when she attended the 2017 Met Gala in a sheer black gown that featured a slit all the way up her left leg and another one all the way down her chest and torso. Her entire back was exposed in the gown, and one wrong move could’ve caused her butt or boobs to pop out at any given moment. Of course, she rocked it like an absolute QUEEN!

Kendall’s bestie, Bella Hadid, 20, has also been known for risque red carpet looks. At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, she wore a number of totally racy outfits, including an all-sheer dress with hip-high slit AND another leggy ensemble that was red to match the red carpet. While she’s usually pretty good at avoiding wardrobe malfunctions in these outfits, she did, unfortunately, flash her underwear in a different strapless pink gown that she wore at the event. Of course, she still rocked the carpet like a queen!

There’s plenty of more sexy red carpet looks where these came from, too. From Rihanna’s nipple-baring CFDAs dress in 2014 to one of Jennifer Lopez’s many sexy ensembles at the Latin Billboard Awards, check out all the racy dresses in the gallery above! Some stars even make the gallery twice!

HollywoodLifers, which sexy red carpet style do you like best? Would you ever wear any of these looks? Let us know!