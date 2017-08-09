19 Songs Every Millennial Is Guaranteed To Belt Out All The Words To

There are certain songs from childhood and adolescence that you just can’t help but sing along to (LOUDLY) whenever they come on. For millennials, these 19 tracks from the late 90s and early 2000s definitely make that list!

Remember when your parents used to hear one of their favorite “OLD” songs on the radio and they’d turn the volume up and you would get SO annoyed at how loudly they were singing along?! Well, sorry to break it to you, millennials…but it won’t be long before the “kids” are reacting that way when the hits we consider “classic” are played! Still, I guarantee you’ll sing along just as enthusiastically as your parents do when The Beatles come on. From those love-to-hate boyband songs to the pop-punk tracks that owned our adolescent years, we’ve rounded up the songs millennials will NEVER get enough of.

These are the songs the cover bands play at the bar that have everyone excitedly belting out, and the classics that we’ve just heard SO many times, it’s impossible not to sing along. Some are one-hit-wonders and others are by artists that have truly defined our generation, but they all have one thing in common: They will always hold a special place in our hearts. Check out our list right here….we dare you not to start singing along!

1. “What’s My Age Again?” – Blink 182 (1999)

Now that we’re a little bit older we know Blink spoke the truth: Work sucks…and nobody likes you when you’re 23.

2. “Mr. Brightside” – The Killers (2003)

It was only a kiss. It was only a kiss.

3. “I Want It That Way” – Backstreet Boys (1999)

TELL ME WHYYYYYYYYY-YYYYYYYYY!

4. “Wannabe” – Spice Girls (1996)

21 years later, the message still stands, boys: If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends.

5. “Ocean Avenue” – Yellowcard (2004)

Not tonight. Not here. Not now.

6. “Scotty Doesn’t Know” – Lustra (2004)

DON’T TELL SCOTTY! (P.S. shoutout to Eurotrip and Matt Damon for giving us this gem).

7. “Bye Bye Bye” – ‘NSYNC (2000)

Don’t even try and tell me that “HEY, HEY!” doesn’t immediately get your attention.

8. “No Scrubs” – TLC (1999)

Just sits. On his. Broke ass.

9. “Stacy’s Mom” – Fountains of Wayne (2003)

Because Stacy’s mom really DOES got it goin’ on…

10. “Lose Yourself” – Eminem (2002)

Two words: Mom’s. Spaghetti.

11. “Ignition (Remix)” – R.Kelly (2003)

If “It’s the freakin’ weekend baby, I’m about to have me some fun” wasn’t your AIM away message at one point or another, you were doing something wrong.

12. “The Middle” – Jimmy Eat World (2001)

Everything, everything, will be just fine.

13. “Semi-Charmed Life” – Third Eye Blind (1997)

Doo, doo, doo. Doo, doo, doo, doo.

14. “All Star” – Smash Mouth (1999)

She was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb in the shape of an L on her forehead.

15. “Wonderwall” – Oasis (1995)

Maybe, you’re gonna be the one that saves me.

16. “My Own Worst Enemy” – Lit (1999)

PLEASE TELL ME WHYYYYYYYYYY.

*******HONORABLE MENTIONS******** These songs may have been a bit before our time, but let’s be real, it’s us millennials who kept them relevant as sing-alongs today!

17* “Livin’ On A Prayer” – Bon Jovi (1986)

WE’RE HALFWAY THERE! OHHHHH. OHHHHH!

18* “Sweet Caroline” – Neil Diamond (1969)

BA. BA. BAAAAAAA!

19* “Don’t Stop Beleivin'” – Journey (1981)

Hold on to that feeeeeeeeee-eeeeel-ing!

HollywoodLifers, which of the songs on our list is your fave?! What’s your favorite song of the late 90s/early 2000s?