‘RHONY’ Recap: Sonja Tries To Have Sex With Bethenny & Ramona Admits She’s ‘Miserable’

Bethenny and Ramona’s friendship hit a rough patch this season, but on the Aug. 2 episode of ‘RHONY,’ they patched things up after stripping naked, crying and hugging it out in a pool. Oh yeah, and then, Sonja tried seducing Bethenny.

The tearful reunion between Bethenny and Ramona — which transpired on the Aug. 2 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City — happened during one of their final nights in Mexico. Bethenny, who decided to go skinny-dipping in their villa’s pool, started the conversation by confronting Ramona about her “mean” behavior — specifically, when she brought up Bethenny’s naked film past during a dinner earlier this season. Ramona had apologized many times since then, but it wasn’t enough for Bethenny. “It’s not that I think [you’ve been mean to me]. A friend would never, ever say, ‘So I was wondering. Is that weird that you were topless or naked or in a porno?’” Bethenny said. “My good friends would never act like that. You tried to ‘Gotcha!’ — don’t f***ing back out, just cop to what happened. That’s not how you act with a real friend! It’s not what I felt. It’s what you did.”

Ramona tried to defend herself, saying, “It was so long ago,” and she didn’t remember the incident. But Bethenny kept pushing, and finally, Ramona broke down. “I’m f***ed up,” she cried. “I’m f***ed up, okay? I’m f***ed up. I’m sorry. I’m a miserable person, I’m horrible, I’m a bad friend, I don’t know how to act, I’m miserable — I am so sorry that I did what I did and I hurt you. I’ll never do that again. I hope I’ll never do that again, because I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to hurt someone. I care about you and I don’t want to hurt you or anyone else I care about. That’s like, so mean. And that wasn’t my intention — or maybe it was. I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Then, they embraced as tears streamed down their faces — alcohol was obviously involved. “That s*** has to stop. You be a good friend. Who does that? Who acts like that?” Bethenny said. “I don’t want you to be that person. I know you don’t know.”

“I’m embarrassed about what happened,” Ramona added. “It’s not really who I am.”

And while they were busy patching things up, Dorinda put Bethenny’s bathing suit on a naked and drunk Sonja. “It’s literally like trying to put a bikini on a piece of spaghetti,” Dorinda said. “I haven’t seen that much of my own vagina, let alone hers. I’ll live with that sight for the rest of my life.”

When Bethenny emerged from the pool and noticed Sonja was wearing her bathing suit, she tried adjusting it. But Sonja took that as an invitation to have sex. Bethenny politely kissed Sonja on the lips, but Sonja wanted more. She suggested they have sex, but Bethenny refused, saying she loves penis way too much to do that.

Later, during a dinner at the house (when the ladies had way too much to drink already), Dorinda started yelling at Bethenny for being way too uptight about everyone having a schedule. And that’s when she also made it seem as though she’s jealous of Bethenny’s success with SkinnyGirl. However, the next morning, Dorinda sobered up and denied being jealous. She also apologized to Bethenny and they made up. So the Mexico trip ended up several high notes — the ladies even mentioned all their “roses” and “thorns” of the trip during their final dinner together. LuAnn, unsurprisingly, named her husband as her “rose” and everyone gagged.

