Are Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Trying For A Baby? He Would Love A Sibling For Freddie

Absence REALLY made the heart grow fonder. Now that Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are back together and going strong, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’d love to seal their romance with a baby.

Cuties! It took two long years for Louis Tomlinson, 25, and former girlfriend Eleanor Calder, 25, to find their way back to each other, and now “Just Hold On” singer wants to have a permanent bond with her. “Louis would really love to have a baby with Eleanor, it’s something they’ve talked about and it is definitely on the cards. Louis absolutely adores Freddie and he would love to have a little brother or sister for him to play with. Eleanor has stopped taking the pill and they are just seeing what happens,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Louis already has 18-month-old son Freddie with L.A. stylist Briana Jungwirth, 23, but she was pretty much just a fling. He had a devoted three-year relationship with Eleanor and if anyone was going to have his baby, most One Direction fans thought she’d be the one. After Freddie was born, Louis went on to date actress Danielle Campbell, 22, but they called it quits in Jan. 2017. A month later the singer finally reunited with his true love Eleanor after breaking up in 2015, and what could be more of a commitment to each other than sharing a child. Click here for pics of Louis and Eleanor’s cutest moments.

“Louis and Eleanor are in no rush to get married They don’t think that they need a piece of paper to make their relationship official, but they would really love to have a child together. Getting back with Eleanor was the best decision Louis has ever made, she’s his soul mate, and he knows they were made to be with each other. Louis believes that having a baby would bring them even closer and link them together forever,” our insider adds.

