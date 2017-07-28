If you ever wanted a close up look at Tyler Posey’s tattoos, it’s your lucky day! The ‘Teen Wolf’ star strips shirtless to show off his ink in this new video — watch here.

Tyler Posey, 25, is covered in tattoos, and now, he’s proudly showing them all off! In a video for Teen Vogue, the actor takes his shirt off to reveal a more intimate look at his body art, and he even explains the meaning behind some of his tats. “I’ve been into tattoos since I was literally 10 years old, 12 years old,” Tyler admits in the beginning of the clip. “I used to draw small scale versions of my body on a piece of paper and then just cover myself in tattoos — colorful, black and gray, whatever.” Eventually, he permanently inked the first note of a Blink 182 song on his left arm…and the rest is history.

At first, Tyler says, he didn’t get many tattoos on his arms because he didn’t want to mess things up for his acting career. So, he covered up his legs instead! His leg tattoos include: A hot air balloon, skull, streetlight, umbrella, dagger, and the most painful of them all, a green hand making the ‘rock on’ symbol, which is on the back of his calf. Finally, he gave in and started covering up his arms, and now, his right arm has tats all the way from his shoulder to his wrist. Yes, that means he had to cover them with makeup EVERY time he filmed for Teen Wolf, but he loves them so much, so it was clearly worth it!

Since Tyler generally has to cover up his tattoos on-screen, this is the first time we’ve really gotten a close-up look at most of them. Check it out in the video above and let us know what you think!

