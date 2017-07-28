Well, well, well, what do we have here?! Nicki Minaj went out to the Fam Jam celebrity soccer match to support her old pal Drake, but it looks like the rapper may have gotten a little TOO cozy with Nicki’s booty!

It looks like Nicki Minaj, 34, and Drake, 30, went right back to being besties after her split from Meek Mill. First, we saw them in the studio together, and on July 28 Nicki cheered Drake on at the Fam Jam celebrity soccer game! The duo took a tender pic together where Nicki is leaning into her friend, and Drake has his hand clasped firmly around her shoulder. That pic was cute and tender, but the second one she posted was a little more… well… you’ll see. See more pics of Drake and Nicki, here!

In the next pic, Nicki is showing off her custom jersey that says “Barbie 78” on the back. However, Drake was checking out something else: her booty! And can you really blame him? Nicki is popping out her impressive derriere while she leans forward and grabs the wall. But hey Drake, maybe be a little more subtle next time! Scroll down to watch him sneak a peek.

“Had fun watching the celebrity soccer game today. ⚽️” said Nicki in a caption. “I would’ve scored way more than all of y’all 🙄” What do you mean by “scored” Nicki? She even took time to give Drake props for his abilities. “Drizzy played a great game. YMOE [Young Money Over Everything]” she wrote. Aww! That means they’re going to be friends (or more???) for life!

Drake has long been obsessed with his buddy’s booty. He’s even rapped about it in songs! “I never f**ked Nicki cause she got a man but when that’s over then I’m the first in line… she was sitting down on that big butt but I was still staring at the t***ies though,” he raps in Nicki’s hit “Only.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s any chance Nicki and Drake will ever get together? Let us know!