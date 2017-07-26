Hey there, Harry Hook and Gil fans! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details about that photo of Thomas Doherty and Dylan Playfair that had fans wondering if a gay kiss got cut from ‘Descendants 2.’

It’s time to set the record straight about this, Descendants 2 fans! “This depiction is not in the movie and was not scripted or directed – it was an improvised moment by actors on the set,” a Disney Channel spokesperson told HollywoodLife.com. The photo everyone’s talking about features D2 stars Thomas Doherty, 22, and Dylan Playfair, 25, dressed up as their characters, Hook and Gil, and sharing a kiss on set. Both Thomas and Dylan posted the photo on their Instagram accounts, and the pic has since gone viral.

Since the kiss is not in the movie, fans started believing that the scene got cut, but that’s not the case. The kiss was never in the Descendants 2 script! In the novelization of Descendants 2, Harry and Gil do share a kiss. The book was released on June 20.

Thomas posted the kissing photo with Dylan on Instagram and captioned it, “What will you tell your kids you did on July 21st? #descendants2#premier… A truly, inspiringly, beautiful human being.” Dylan reposted the photo 2 days later and wrote, “An accurate representation of my year to date…#descendants2 #love#Magic.”

Descendants 2 was a monster hit. The movie was watched by 13 million viewers across 6 networks. Fans are already begging for a Descendants 3. D2 director Kenny Ortega, 67, stopped by HollywoodLife’s podcast and spilled details about a potential third movie. “Our cast is ready to go back and further explore and adventure with their characters and our writers, I think, are playing with ideas, in anticipation that perhaps we might be fortunate enough to make another one,” he said.

