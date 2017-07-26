Bernice Burgos Confesses To Multiple Plastic Surgeries: I’ve Done A Little Bit Of Everything

Spilling the beans! Bernice Burgos just revealed that she’s had some work done and she even explained the details on which procedures she opted to undergo!

Instagram model and all-around stunner Bernice Burgos, 37, stopped by The Breakfast Club on July 26 to discuss, among other things, that she’s undergone a few plastic surgery procedures! The gorgeous looker, who was rumored to be the mistress of T.I., 36, even got into the nitty gritty on which body parts she had enhanced! “I’ve done a little bit of everything… I did my butt first,” she said on the radio show. “That was the first thing I did after I had my second daughter. I had these two dents [on my ass] and I just wanted to fill them up.” Take a peek at these sexy pics of Bernice right here!

Of course, that’s not all Bernice discussed during her visit. She also opened up about those nasty public exchanges between herself and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, on social media over her supposed relationship with T.I.! “I was shocked. I’m really disappointed at what I did,” she admitted. “I’m not saying I regret it. But, I’ve learned from being on social media, it puts you in a place that you have to fight with people you don’t know. [I replied] because I was listening to so many lies [about breaking up their marriage] on social media… ‘You this, you that.'”

The curvaceous model also revealed that, in the past, she was actually seeing everyone’s fave rapper: Drake, 30! So…what exactly happened there?! “Drake, I’m going to tell you something about Drake. He’s the sweetest person ever,” she gushed. “He’s always been good to me and I’ve always been good to him. I will go to his wedding right now if he gets married. He’s surely going to invite me. Why not? I’m cool.” So sweet! So why did it end? “Why have we stopped kicking it? Friends is friends. We’ll be like, ‘Hey, I’m having a party. Are you coming out?'” Welp, sounds like these two are on the same page!

