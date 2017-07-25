Drake Hoping For Marriage & Children — He’s Confident He’ll Find The Right Woman

Drake may be loving his player lifestyle right now, but he knows he’ll find the right woman to tame his ways one day. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how marriage and children are definitely in the cards for Drizzy.

Life is good for Drake these days, as he’s loving the single life and his career is on fire. He’s only 30-years-old and has the world in the palm of his hands, but one day he wants a tamer life with a wife and kids. “Drake does want to settle down and have kids one day, and he’s confident that the right woman will come along at the right time. Until then, Drake’s not forcing anything, and he’s making the most of the lifestyle that comes along with being Drake,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He’s tried his best at settling down with incredible ladies such as Rihanna, 29, and Jennifer Lopez, 48, and if those stunners can’t get him to be a one woman man, it’s going to be awhile before he puts a ring on anyone’s finger. Click here for pics of Drake and JLo’s romance.

The fatherhood part might be happening sooner than Drizzy planned for, as artist and former porn star Sophie Brussaux claims she’s pregnant with Drake’s child. The 27-year-old is expecting a baby girl and just posted a sonogram of the growing fetus on July 19 with the caption “second trimester.” While the “Portland” rapper has slammed Sophie’s allegations that he’s her baby’s daddy, his rep told us in May that, “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he completely doesn’t believe, he would do the right thing by the child and support it financially.”

Until the right woman comes along, Drizzy’s not lonely when it comes to bedroom activities. “Drake has a bunch of booty calls he can dial up when he feels the need, and he has a lot of female friends, so he’s not lacking in the woman department. Drake’s really focused on his music right now and doesn’t want the drama that always seems to come with the women he dates — he prefers an easy and chill life,” our insider adds.

