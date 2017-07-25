Rihanna & Cara Delevingne Bare Extreme Cleavage At ‘Valerian’ Paris Premiere

Rihanna and her ‘Valerian’ co-star Cara Delevingne put on quite a show during the film’s Paris premiere on July 25. The bosom buddies both chose to come in cleavage-baring dresses that put them on full display.

Rihanna, 29, and Cara Delevingne, 24, have become fast friends while filming Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets. But when the stunning singer and gorgeous actress were spotted clinging to each other at the film’s premiere in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, Paris, on July 25, more was on display then their close relationship. The stars both came in extremely cleavage-baring dresses that showed off their most shapely of assets. The girls walked the blue carpet together while showing off their equally revealing frocks.

RiRi rocked a glimmering pale pink Prada Fall 2017 gown. The tanned Barbadian beauty was almost popping out of her crop top, which was covered in sparkling gems and tassels, while also showing off her slender stomach. Her tiny ankles were seen peeking out from underneath her feathery, beaded skirt which complemented her furry pink heels perfectly. Cara flaunted her chest in a silver Alexandre Vauthier gown with a thigh-high split, which included what seemed like a thousand (get it?) glittering sequins. The neckline plunged all the way down to Cara’s teeny waist, where the dress came together with a black belt. The ladies were seen showing off their adorable chemistry, which only made them look sexier!

While Cara plays one of the film’s leads, Laureline, Rihanna portrays a shape-shifting alien performer named Bubble. Cara has previously revealed how amazing it was to work with RiRi. “There was a moment where Luc [Besson, 58, the film’s director] was trying to make her cry, to be emotional,” Cara told Glamour. “He was like, ‘Imagine that you get told that your song hasn’t gone to number one and your performance is really bad.’ I knew she wasn’t going to give a sh*t — that’s not the way to get into her emotion. And she literally said, ‘You’re kidding me? I couldn’t care less.’ That was funny.”

