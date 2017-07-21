Jennifer Morrison Posts Pic Of Last Day On ‘OUAT’ Set With Colin O’Donoghue

Jennifer Morrison took to Instagram to post a fun-loving photo with Colin O’Donoghue and other castmates on her last day filming ‘Once Upon a Time.’ See the heartwarming pics here!

Jennifer Morrison, 38, may be leaving her longtime series Once Upon a Time but she took the time to post a few sweet photos on Instagram with co-stars Colin O’Donoghue, 36, and Jared Gilmore, 17, on her last day filming. In one photo, the trio can be seen smiling and posing together in a selfie while the other two photos show Jennifer posing with both Colin and Jared individually. The actress is sadly leaving her lovable role of Emma Swan behind after the sixth season to pursue other creative endeavors and she’s been soaking up all she can with the cast and crew of the beloved show before her departure. Throughout the years, Jennifer has shared her experience on OUAT with her fans via social media and these last days have been no exception. In addition to her happy pics with Colin and Jared, she posted a pic of her character’s long locks while standing in her trailer. See some of the best moments during the sixth season of Once Upon a Time here!

Jennifer’s been with the popular series since the beginning in 2011 and has been a main presence in the cast. The show’s been nominated for several Emmy Awards and has garnered the respect and admiration of a loyal community of fans. The blonde beauty has often talked about her love of being on the show and shared some of her thoughts with us about her character’s love life in 2016. With talented co-stars like Ginnifer Goodwin, Lana Parrilla, and Robert Carlyle, Jennifer’s been in great company.

Although it’s been a wonderful experience for her, this isn’t the first successful role Jennifer’s had in her longtime acting career. She enjoyed being part of the main cast in the highly popular Fox drama House M.D. from 2004 -2012. She also just finished playing the role of Stephanie in the Matthew Perry Off-Broadway production of The End of Longing. There’s no word yet on what projects the actress will be doing in the future but we can guarantee it will be something impressive.

