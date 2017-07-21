Chester Bennington’s Body Being Taken From His Home By Ambulance After Alleged Suicide

The body of Chester Bennington has been removed from his CA home, according to a new photo, which shows coroners wheeling a hospital gurney. The photo comes just 1 day after Chester allegedly hanged himself.

Chester Bennington‘s body was removed from his CA home, according to a photo [July 21], which pictures four coroners, including police, wheeling a hospital gurney into an authorized van. The photo, captured by Good Morning America [ABC], can be seen below. This is the first bit of information we’ve gotten since the news of Chester’s alleged suicide [at age 41] shook the world yesterday, July 20. While Chester’s official cause of death has yet to be determined, authorities are investigating it as an apparent suicide; after he was found dead inside a bedroom in a private home in Palos Verdes, CA. Chester had been candid in the past about his battle with drugs and alcohol. However, it is unclear at this time if there were any substances found at the scene. His body was reportedly discovered by a housekeeper, shortly before a member of Linkin Park arrived to the home.

The sensitive photo also comes after Chester’s wife, Talinda Bentley, was the victim of a reported Twitter hack on the day of his death. Fans speculated that Talinda’s Twitter was hacked when seven, disturbing statements were tweeted from her account. The messages, one of which read “I’m not hacked,” made accusations that Talinda married for money, didn’t love Chester, and that she cheated on him. One graphic tweet even claimed that Chester didn’t kill himself and that Talinda allegedly had proof that he was dead before the reported hanging. The tweets were later removed.

The singer’s shocking death also occured on the same day his late friend, Chris Cornell would have turned 52-years-old. Chris sadly hanged himself just two months prior to Chester’s death. And, Chester even attended Chris’ funeral and wrote a letter thanking him for being an inspiration. Chester’s death also came just before Linkin Park was set to go on tour. The band also reportedly filmed a Carpool Karaoke episode for the TV spin-off of James Cordon‘s hit sketch, just days before Chester’s death.

Chester leaves behind his wife, Talinda and his six children. Chester and Talinda have a son and twin daughters together. And, he has three other children from a previous relationship.

