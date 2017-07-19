Eniko Parrish: 5 Things To Know On Kevin Hart’s Pregnant Wife

As a rising celebrity, Eniko Parrish has a large social media following all of her own. But it wasn’t until the Kevin Hart cheating rumors that her name became the talk of the town. Here’s everything you need to know!

1) She’s married to Kevin Hart. Eniko Parrish, 32, and the stand-up comedian, 38, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California in 2016. On the night of their wedding, Kevin shared a series of photos documenting the ceremony itself and the epic after party. “This how my wedding night ended I’m still sh*t faced,” he captioned a picture of himself lying on the ground with his hands over his head. He also gushed over his new bride, writing, “Mr & Mrs Hart! In love and loving it!”

2) Did Kevin cheat on Eniko? That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds after watching a video of the actor allegedly getting close to a mystery brunette at a Miami hotel. Reports claim they spent a solid 20 minutes engaged in heavy PDA at around 5am…all of this happening while a pregnant Eniko was alone at home in LA. We’d like to think this is all a misunderstanding, but Kevin’s ex-wife Torrei Hart also claims he was unfaithful.

3) Eniko is extremely family oriented. She gets along with Kevin’s two children, Hendrix and Heaven, from his previous marriage to Torrei and loves them as if they were her own. Her Instagram is packed with pictures of the kids and she frequently attends red carpet events with them. Better yet, she’s about to welcome her first child with the Ride Along actor!

4) Yes, she’s preggo! Eniko and Kevin made the official announcement via Instagram on Mother’s Day. “Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” he gushed on May 14. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.” The lovebirds also revealed that they’re having a boy!

5) She’s an aspiring model and actress. Eniko moved from hometown Boston to LA with big, big dreams. She made her public debut on BET’s 2013 Rip The Runway (a music and fashion show) hosted by Kelly Rowland and Boris Kodjoe. We can’t wait to see more from her!

