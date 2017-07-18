Best Dressed At ‘Valerian’ Premiere — Rihanna, Kendall Jenner & More

We saw so many stunning looks at the ‘Valerian’ LA premiere on July 17th & some of our fave looks came from our girls Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, & Rihanna. Who do you think was best dressed? VOTE.

Some of our favorite ladies headed to the Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets LA premiere on July 17th and there were so many incredible dresses on the red carpet. While there were a ton of looks to choose from, our favorite red carpet looks came from Kendall Jenner, 21, Rihanna, 29, and Cara Delevingne, 24. Who do you think was best dressed at the premiere? VOTE.

We have to start with Rihanna because she absolutely stole the show in her gown, channeling Glinda the Good Witch from Wizard of Oz. She opted to wear a poufy pink, custom off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli Couture high-low gown with huge sleeves and an extra long train. She paired the dress with custom pink Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals that went all the way up to her knees. RiRi accessorized with a Judith Leiber clutch and Chopard jewels — her look was gorgeous from head-to-toe.

Cara opted for a much more futuristic and edgy look when she arrived in this stunning Iris van Herpen Fall 2017 Couture gown. The high-neck sleek gown was completely sheer and cutout and made out of silver metallic material with a sexy slit on the front. Cara paired the look with gorgeous jewelry featuring, Repossi Antifer rings in black gold fully set with diamonds, paired with the Serti Sur Vide earring in white gold set with diamonds, and the Serti Sur Vide Twin ring in white gold set with diamonds and two pear diamonds.

Last but never least, our girl Kendall showed her support for BFF, Cara, and she looked gorgeous on the red carpet in a sexy little mini dress. She opted to wear a skintight Carmen March 2017 black mini ruched dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and statement sleeves. She flaunted her insanely long legs in the short frock and added simple black pointy-toed pumps.

We loved all of these gorgeous looks and can’t decide who was best dressed. What do you guys think? VOTE & let us know!