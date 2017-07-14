Is Harry Styles Retiring From Acting After Making His Debut In ‘Dunkirk’?

Lights, camera, action! Harry Styles nailed his first major role on ‘Dunkirk,’ but is he already calling it quits when it comes to acting? The former 1D singer revealed his future plans for the big screen while hitting the red carpet at the star-studded premiere!

Harry Styles, 23, will make his big-screen debut in Dunkirk, which hits theaters on July 21, but he’s not trying to steal Leonardo DiCaprio’s, 42, thunder — yet. Even though he’s starring in one of the most buzzed about films of the summer, the former One Direction singer is thinking about giving up acting. “I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk… I’d do this one again but it may be one and done,” he said at the world premiere on July 13, according to SkyNews. “I’d do this one again. I’m thinking, what am I doing? I really enjoyed this. I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.” The former One Direction singer portrays a character named Tommy in the highly anticipated WWII-inspired flick. See pics from the Dunkirk premiere in London, here!

Living up to his stylish reputation, Harry slayed on the red carpet in his tailored black suit. The 23-year-old left his shirt partially unbuttoned and his locks unkempt, but he managed to look hotter than ever while doing it! The former 1D singer was joined by his co-stars, including Cillian Murphy, 41, Tom Hardy, 39, James D’Arcy, 41, Mark Rylance, 57, and many more. Prince Harry, 32, also dressed to impress while supporting the powerful film, which illustrates the impact of war on mental health.

The movie tells the story of the Battle of Dunkirk during World War II, where 30,000 soldiers died in a horrific 10-day battle. Fans can hardly wait to watch the flick, especially since director Christopher Nolan praised Harry as being “perfect for the part.” Even though Harry doesn’t have a huge role, the former 1D star does have some dialogue. The singer may also have new solo music on the horizon since a teaser was posted on the Columbia Records site!

