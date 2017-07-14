Did Serena Williams Get Married To Alexis Ohanian Before Giving Birth? She Reveals The Truth

Love is in the air! Serena Williams is currently expecting her first bundle of joy with Alexis Ohanian, but did she secretly tie the knot before giving birth?! The tennis star broke her silence about the wedding rumors!

Serena Williams, 35, is still a fiancée — for now! Alexis Ohanian, 34, popped the question in Dec. 2016, but the dynamic duo hasn’t tied the knot. Contrary to reports, “It hasn’t happened yet, not that I am aware of!” Serena joked while chatting with E! News during her Tempur-Pedic Sleep Is Power campaign on July 13. “No, we are still waiting. There was a bridal shower, and after the bridal comes the bachelorette [party],” Serena said, while looking at her baby bump, “Which is not gonna happen right now!” Serena is expecting her first child with the Reddit co-founder and she’s been documenting her pregnancy along the way. Check out photos of Serena and Alexis, right here!

The lovebirds are absolutely thrilled about expanding their beautiful family, whether it’s with a bouncing boy or little girl. If she does have a daughter, Serena hopes to help her battle sexism in the modern-day world. “It’s something we have to deal with in our lives, and I think if it is a girl, mommy is probably one of the best people who has been dealing with it, so we will have a lot of talk about,” Serena gushed, while anticipating the sex of her unborn bundle of joy. The tennis superstar is currently enjoying life to the fullest and Serena revealed that she’s excited to get back on the court!

“Obviously when I do have the baby and I want to get back to training, I really want to have that quality sleep I need because I want to come back at some point—hopefully sooner than later,” she shared. Serena will experience motherhood for the first time very soon, since her due date is in Sept. 2017. As far as how she’s feeling, Serena dished, “I have been really fortunate and I have had a really good pregnancy, and everything has just been really good. I never thought I would say that. I am definitely [the type] that enjoys it.”

